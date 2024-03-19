RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Raj Thackeray meets Amit Shah in Delhi
March 19, 2024  13:27
image
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday in an indication that the BJP is looking to ally with him for the Lok Sabha polls to boost its alliance in the western state. 

 Thackeray, who arrived in Delhi on Monday, was joined by BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde when he met Shah. If the alliance is sealed, the MNS may be given one seat to contest from Mumbai, the Maharashtra capital where his cousin Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction enjoys some influence. 

 Raj Thackeray had parted ways with the Shiv Sena, when it was undivided and led by his cousin. However, his MNS could not make much impact even though he is seen as a powerful orator and enjoys a certain following. His controversial comments against north Indians in the past had drawn sharp criticism from leaders from various political parties, including the BJP. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'I am ready, I am pumped': SRH captain Cummins
'I am ready, I am pumped': SRH captain Cummins

IPL 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad are hoping for a turnaround in their fortunes after failing to make it to play-offs in the last three seasons.

Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Zomato on Jefferies hotlist for 5 years
Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Zomato on Jefferies hotlist for 5 years

Jefferies has identified 11 stocks set to benefit from long-term macro trends like capital expenditures, government manufacturing initiatives, and financialisation.

Australia cancel Afghanistan T20s over women's rights
Australia cancel Afghanistan T20s over women's rights

Australia have called off a T20 series against Afghanistan citing a deteriorating human rights situation for women and girls in the Taliban-ruled country.

Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law quits JMM
Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law quits JMM

Sita lamented and said she was feeling neglected and reluctantly decided to tender her resignation from the primary membership of the party.

Ice Hockey star, Sabalenka's boyfriend Koltsov dies at 42
Ice Hockey star, Sabalenka's boyfriend Koltsov dies at 42

Renowned for his speed on the ice, Koltsov won the Russian Super League title with Salavat Yulaev in 2008 and more recently returned to the club as an assistant coach.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances