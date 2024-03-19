RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rain, thunderstorms likely in West Bengal during next few days
March 19, 2024  17:33
Thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds and light to moderate rain are very likely to occur over most districts of West Bengal during the next few days, the Met department said on Tuesday. 

Rain and thunderstorms could occur due to the presence of a cyclonic circulation over northwest Uttar Pradesh and a trough from Jharkhand to south Assam, with strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, from March 19 to March 23, it said. 

The weather system is very likely to cause thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rain in the north Bengal districts from March 19-23 and in south Bengal from March 19-21, the department said in a special bulletin. 

In south Bengal, gusty wind speed is likely to reach 40-50 kmph at one or two places on March 20, and it will be around 30-40 kmph on March 21 at one or two places in all districts in the southern part of the state. 

Wind speed is expected to reach 30-40 kmph at one or two places in most districts of north Bengal from March 19-23, the bulletin added. -- PTI
