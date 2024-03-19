RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Rahul will suffer for 'shakti' remark'
March 19, 2024  15:59
Spiritual leader Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri took a potshot at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday over his 'Shakti' remark, saying the Congress MP would have to suffer. 

 "If he (Rahul Gandhi) is talking about defeating Shakti by taking the strength of the evil people, the vengeful people and those who are standing against the culture, then he (Rahul Gandhi) will have to suffer. He will not have to wait long for that. It will be visible within two-three months. One can never acquire Shakti by challenging it. Only if you have faith, devotion and feeling towards Shakti will you be able to acquire Shakti," Swami Giri told ANI.

 He also targeted INDIA bloc and said that the one with whom he (Rahul Gandhi) is having an alliance is challenging Sanatan Dharma. 

Earlier, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin compared 'Sanatana Dharma' to coronavirus and malaria. Udhayanidhi Stalin had, on September 2, 2023 said that 'Sanatana Dharma' is against equality and social justice, likening it to coronavirus and malaria and calling for its eradication.

 Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also criticised Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Congress MP does not have an understanding of either the Hindu religion or democracy. 

 "Unfortunately, I have to say that Rahul Gandhi doesn't have an understanding of either the Hindu religion or democracy, not even about the EVM, which has placed India and democracy in a better position in the world. Rahul Gandhi should think about what he says and his party must rethink if they consider Rahul Gandhi as their leader or not in such a condition," CM Yadav told reporters in Bhopal on Monday. 

 Rahul Gandhi earlier said that "there is a word 'Shakti' in Hinduism. We are fighting against Shakti" in an address in Mumbai.
