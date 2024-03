Plaint against Viksit Bharat WA msg goes to EC

The complaint was received through the cVIGIL mobile application of the poll panel, and an official statement on the matter did not mention the complainant.





According to the statement, after examination of the complaint, the district media certification and monitoring committee found prima facie evidence of a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, which came into force with the declaration of the Lok Sabha election schedule last week.





It appears that a government department used social media, specifically WhatsApp, to showcase the government's achievements after the declaration of the election schedule, the statement added.





Given the gravity of the matter, the chief electoral officer of Chandigarh has referred this case to the ECI for appropriate action.





The matter pertains to a WhatsApp message, along with a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, received by a large number of people. -- PTI

