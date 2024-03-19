RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Odisha temple priest gets 18 months jail for harassing foreign tourist
March 19, 2024  00:50
A court in the Odisha capital on Monday sentenced a 'sevayat' (priest) of Shree Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar to 18 months of imprisonment for sexually harassing a woman foreign tourist. 

The court of the judicial magistrate first class pronounced the judgment within four weeks of the crime. Kundan Mahapatra, the convict, sexually harassed the Swedish tourist on February 19 when she was roaming alone near the 11th Century Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar. 

Following the incident, the victim filed a complaint with the police and the priest was arrested the same day. 

The police filed the charge sheet in just four days (February 23) and the trial began on February 26. -- PTI
