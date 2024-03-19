RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NIA arrests 11 more people in West Bengal Ram Navami violence cases
March 19, 2024  21:34
image
Eleven more accused have been arrested for the conspiracy relating to the communal violence that took place during Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal in March last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Tuesday.

These arrests by the federal agency have come less than a month after 16 people were apprehended in the six cases that were transferred to the NIA on April 27, 2023.

These 11 accused were also among those involved in conspiring and perpetrating the attacks on members of a particular community, triggered by one such incident during a procession to celebrate Ram Navami in Shibpur, Howrah police commissionerate, on March 30, 2023, the NIA said in the statement.

During the course of its investigations, NIA had identified the accused from video footage seized from various locations, it said.                  

Investigations also led the NIA to other major revelations, resulting in these arrests, as well as the arrest of 16 persons on February 26, this year.

The 11 arrested accused have been identified as Shamim Ahmed alias Bare, Balwant Singh, Mehmud Alam, Mehfooz  Alam alias Sonu, Shamshad Alam alias Danish, Mohammad Ali alias Suraj, Salim Jawed alias Jawad, Sarfaraz Alam alias Lalan, Firoj Khan, Md Sameer Ansari alias Raj and Shamshad Hussain alias Shamshad Ali alias Raja, the statement said. 

All of them are residents of Shibpur, Howrah. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Lakshya Sen on course for Paris Olympics; Satwik-Chirag maintain No 1 spot
Lakshya Sen on course for Paris Olympics; Satwik-Chirag maintain No 1 spot

The top-16 in the world by April-end will make the cut for the Olympics.

SC asks Ajit Pawar group to say Clock symbol is disputed in campaign
SC asks Ajit Pawar group to say Clock symbol is disputed in campaign

It asked the Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led faction to issue a public notice in newspapers in English, Hindi and Marathi saying that the 'clock' symbol is sub-judice and its use is subject to adjudication.

All is not well in Amethi: Villagers threaten poll boycott over bad roads
All is not well in Amethi: Villagers threaten poll boycott over bad roads

A banner came up outside Purey Alpi Tiwari hamlet in Sarmeny village under Jamo block on Monday warning to boycott the coming elections with the locals raising slogans.

Matua community's joy over CAA turns to despair
Matua community's joy over CAA turns to despair

The All India Matua Mahasangha has asked its members to apply for Indian citizenship only after the formation of a new government at the Centre.

SEE: RCB men give guard of honour to WPL champions
SEE: RCB men give guard of honour to WPL champions

The jubilant Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrated their victorious Women's Premier League team in grand style on Tuesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances