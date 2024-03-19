RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi to address rally in Salem, TN, today
March 19, 2024  09:45
BJP supporters in Coimbatore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Salem today, a day after he held a roadshow in nearby Coimbatore. Alliance party leaders, including PMK founder S Ramadoss are likely to attend the public meeting. 

Ahead of the April 19, Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, the BJP has been focusing on the southern state, hoping to win as many of the 39 constituencies as part of its 'mission 400' seats in the coming polls. 

 Modi had addressed a public rally in Kanyakumari last week, even as he has made a number of visits to the southern state in the past few months. PTI
