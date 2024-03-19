RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi holds roadshow in Kerala, 2nd event in 1 week
March 19, 2024  11:05
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala. This is the prime minister's second event in Kerala within one week. The rally is being held in support of NDA candidates. 

This also marks the fourth visit of the Prime Minister to the state this year. The roadshow will be held on a one-kilometre long stretch from Kotta Maidan to the Head Post Office Road in the town. 

 The PM earlier today in a social media post on X said, "Thank you Coimbatore. I will always cherish the affection I've received here. On the way to Palakkad to take part in a roadshow after which will go to Salem for a rally." 

Ahead of the roadshow, the Bharatiya Janata Party held a bike rally in Palakkad town on Monday evening. On March 15 PM Modi had addressed a public meeting in Pathanamthitta in support of the NDA candidates in south Kerala constituencies. There are 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala and the BJP has never won a parliamentary seat in the state.
