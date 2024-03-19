Modi holds roadshow in Kerala, 2nd event in 1 week





This also marks the fourth visit of the Prime Minister to the state this year. The roadshow will be held on a one-kilometre long stretch from Kotta Maidan to the Head Post Office Road in the town.





The PM earlier today in a social media post on X said, "Thank you Coimbatore. I will always cherish the affection I've received here. On the way to Palakkad to take part in a roadshow after which will go to Salem for a rally."





Ahead of the roadshow, the Bharatiya Janata Party held a bike rally in Palakkad town on Monday evening. On March 15 PM Modi had addressed a public meeting in Pathanamthitta in support of the NDA candidates in south Kerala constituencies. There are 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala and the BJP has never won a parliamentary seat in the state.

