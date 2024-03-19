RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Losers galore as Sensex tanks 736 points
March 19, 2024  19:01
image
The 30-share BSE Sensex on Tuesday tanked 736.37 points or 1.01 per cent to settle at more than a month's low of 72,012.05. 

As many as 23 Sensex shares declined while seven advanced. 

The index declined by 815.07 points or 1.12 per cent to slide below 72,000 at 71,933.35 in day trade. 

The broader NSE Nifty slumped 238.25 points or 1.08 per cent to settle at a month's low of 21,817.45. 

As many as 41 Nifty shares closed in the red while nine ended with gains. 

The key indices opened on a weak note amid losses in Asian markets as the Bank of Japan hiked interest rates for the first time in 17 years. 

Investors were also cautious ahead of the US Fed interest rate decision this week, analysts said. 

Sharp losses in TCS also dragged the indices to month's lows. 

Tata Consultancy Services tanked over 4 per cent as its promoter Tata Sons sold around 2.3 crore shares, or 0.65 per cent of equity stake, in the IT services major through block deals. 

Other IT stocks Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies also closed lower. 

IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Nestle, Power Grid, ITC, Tata Motors and UltraTech Cement were the other major laggards. 

Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Titan and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mumbai ex-cop Pradeep Sharma gets life in Chhota Rajan aide's fake encounter
Mumbai ex-cop Pradeep Sharma gets life in Chhota Rajan aide's fake encounter

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Gauri Godse quashed the sessions court's 2013 judgment acquitting Sharma, terming it as "perverse" and "unsustainable".

IPL 2024 gets high-tech umpiring with new 'smart replay' system
IPL 2024 gets high-tech umpiring with new 'smart replay' system

8 of Hawk-Eye's high-speed cameras are spread over the ground, and two Hawk-Eye operators will be seated in the same room as the TV umpire, providing him with images obtained by them as part of the Smart Replay System.

India can sustain 8% growth, even higher: RBI bulletin
India can sustain 8% growth, even higher: RBI bulletin

India can sustain 8 per cent annual GDP growth and the conducive macroeconomic configuration may become a launching pad for a step-up in the country's growth trajectory, said an article on the 'State of Economy' in the central bank's...

Congress manifesto focuses on 5 Nyay guarantees for all sections
Congress manifesto focuses on 5 Nyay guarantees for all sections

The Congress has so far announced 82 candidates for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls beginning April 19.

SC seeks Centre's response to pleas calling for stay on CAA
SC seeks Centre's response to pleas calling for stay on CAA

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud posted the matter for resumed hearing on April 9.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances