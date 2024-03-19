Losers galore as Sensex tanks 736 points





As many as 23 Sensex shares declined while seven advanced.





The index declined by 815.07 points or 1.12 per cent to slide below 72,000 at 71,933.35 in day trade.





The broader NSE Nifty slumped 238.25 points or 1.08 per cent to settle at a month's low of 21,817.45.





As many as 41 Nifty shares closed in the red while nine ended with gains.





The key indices opened on a weak note amid losses in Asian markets as the Bank of Japan hiked interest rates for the first time in 17 years.





Investors were also cautious ahead of the US Fed interest rate decision this week, analysts said.





Sharp losses in TCS also dragged the indices to month's lows.





Tata Consultancy Services tanked over 4 per cent as its promoter Tata Sons sold around 2.3 crore shares, or 0.65 per cent of equity stake, in the IT services major through block deals.





Other IT stocks Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies also closed lower.





IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Nestle, Power Grid, ITC, Tata Motors and UltraTech Cement were the other major laggards.





Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Titan and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

