Lokpal orders CBI to probe Mahua Moitra
March 19, 2024  22:30
Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to investigate the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra and submit findings before it within six months, according to an order. 

The ombudsman's directive came while deciding a complaint by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey alleging that Moitra had asked questions in the Lower House of Parliament in exchange for cash and gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani. 

"After careful evaluation and consideration of the entire material on record, there remains no doubt regarding the fact that the allegations levelled against the RPS (respondent public servant), most of which are supported by cogent evidence, are extremely serious in nature, especially in view of the position held by her," reads the Lokpal order. 

It has referred to Moitra as the RPS in the order. 

"Therefore, in our considered opinion, a deeper probe is required to establish the truth. This is vital in view of the position and status held by the RPS at the relevant point of time," said the order of the Lokpal bench comprising Justice Abhilasha Kumari (judicial member) and Members Archana Ramasundaram and Mahender Singh. 

It said whatever be the position held, a public servant is bound to exercise probity in the discharge of his or her duties. -- PTI
