Lalu's daughter Rohini likely to be fielded from Saran Lok Sabha seat





RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh, who is known to be treated by Prasad's wife Rabri Devi as her own brother, said the party leadership has been apprised of the overwhelming public sentiment in Saran.





Singh, who had recently raised many eyebrows when he openly pitched for Acharya on social media, said, "It was not just my view. All our sitting and former legislators in Saran are of the view that Rohini, and none else, should be the RJD candidate."





He said Acharya enjoyed respect on account of her "sacrifice", a reference to her having donated a kidney to her ailing father. Singh added, "The party cadre has apprised the national president and (younger son and heir apparent) Tejashwi Yadav about its sentiment. It is for them to take a call."





Notably, Saran, known as Chhapra prior to the 2008 delimitation, had been represented by Prasad a number of times.





The RJD supremo was the MP from Saran till 2013, when he got disqualified following the conviction in a fodder scam case.





The family has since tried to maintain its hold over the seat, though without success. -- PTI

