Indian-Americans hold 'havan' for Modi's re-election
March 19, 2024  09:14
image
Indian-American technology professionals from Silicon Valley held a special 'havan' at a Hindu temple to pray for the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Organised by the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP), USA San Francisco Bay Area Chapter, the 'havan' was attended by a large number of people. "It was not just a ritual but a collective invocation for the fulfilment of the wishes of the majority of Indians and NRIs," a media release said.

The community came together to pray for a decisive victory for the ruling BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in the upcoming parliamentary elections, echoing the popular sentiment of "Abki Baar, 400 Paar", the OFBJP said.

"This spiritual gathering is a reflection of the deep-rooted faith in the democratic process and the aspirations for continued progress and governance reforms in India," it said.

Prime Minister Modi has set a target for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and 370-plus for the BJP alone.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. -- PTI
In Pictures - KKR unveil new match jersey for IPL 2024
'I did not make Kolkata Knight Riders successful, it was KKR that made me a successful leader.'

Out of power in Telangana, BRS eyes LS elections for redemption
With the Congress in power in the state and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) snapping at its heels, the BRS is now fighting an existential battle.

What to make of sharp variations in GDP numbers in election year
Questions will be raised over why those changes take place and whether non-economic factors are at play, says A K Bhattacharya.

Revealed! BJP's gameplan to breach 400+ LS seats
The BJP is focusing determinedly on the seats it lost in 2019, with the hope of winning these either independently or with the aid of its allies.

9 dead, several injured as under-construction building collapses in Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the building collapse site at Azan Molla Lane in the city's western periphery and assured local residents of stern action against illegal construction.

