Indian Navy's remotely piloted aircraft crashes in Kochi; no casualty
March 19, 2024  00:38
Representational image
A remotely piloted aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed during a training sortie in Kochi on Monday. 

The Navy said the RPA crashed around 5 pm at INS Garuda base and no one was injured in the incident. 

"At about 5 pm, one Remotely Piloted Aircraft/Searcher, during a routine training sortie at INS Garuda, Kochi, crashed about one mile short of the runway," it said in a brief statement. It said no injuries or damage to property has been reported. 

"Responding swiftly, a specialist team was dispatched to the site to ensure the crashed RPA is rendered safe," the Navy said. 

"An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," it added. -- PTI
