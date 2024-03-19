RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Himachal panchayat to fine drug addicts' families
March 19, 2024  20:45
The families of drug addicts will be liable to pay fine prescribed by the Mahila Mandal and drug-free families will be honoured with the title of ideal families, the Lambloo gram panchayat here has said in an order. 

Located in the suburbs of Hamirpur town, the Lambloo panchayat is headed by Kartar Singh Chauhan, a former educationist who has formed drug-free committees in the panchayat wards, entrusting the responsibility to eradicate drug abuse to women workers. 

"The families whose people are drug addicts will pay the fine prescribed by the Mahila Mandal," Chauhan said. 

He added that families with no drug addicts, including those who abstain from smoking, will be honoured with the title of 'ideal families'. 

According to the panchayat order, the women in-charge of the committees are going door-to-door to collect signatures from women on undertakings stating no one in their house smokes or consumes other intoxicants. 

The resolution letters need to be deposited in the panchayat bhawan office. 

If any person is found to be addicted to drugs, the women workers will have to assure the panchayat that such people will get rid of their addictions within a stipulated time period, the order said. -- PTI
