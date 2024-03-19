RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ex Indian envoy to US Taranjit Sandhu joins BJP
March 19, 2024  15:12
image
Former Indian ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, joins BJP.
TOP STORIES

Jolt to JMM as Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law joins BJP
Jolt to JMM as Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law joins BJP

Sita lamented and said she was feeling neglected and reluctantly decided to tender her resignation from the primary membership of the party.

Raj Thackeray meets Shah amid buzz of MNS-BJP tie-up
Raj Thackeray meets Shah amid buzz of MNS-BJP tie-up

If the alliance is sealed, the MNS may be given one seat to contest from Mumbai, the Maharashtra capital where his cousin Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction enjoys some influence.

BJP protests over B'luru trader 'attacked' for playing 'Hanuman Chalisa'
BJP protests over B'luru trader 'attacked' for playing 'Hanuman Chalisa'

A group of youths objected to Mukesh playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' over a loudspeaker in his shop on Juma Masjid road on Sunday during 'Azaan' and assaulted him, according to police.

'This is a story that should be told'
'This is a story that should be told'

Barun Sobti has just completed 15 years of acting, and his new Web series, Rakshak India's Brave, has fetched him fresh laurels.

Vedaa: John Abraham-Style Action
Vedaa: John Abraham-Style Action

Vedaa seems to have the look of a typical actioner, where the plot is subservient to the fight sequences, observes Deepa Gahlot.

