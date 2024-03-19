EC orders Bengal govt to appoint this DGP





The Election Commission on Monday had ordered the removal of home secretaries of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It also ordered the removal of the West Bengal director general of police Rajeev Kumar.





The secretary of the general administrative departments of Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh have been removed.

The Election Commission directs the West Bengal government to appoint Sanjay Mukherjee as DGP.