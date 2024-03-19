DRI busts international drug syndicate, seizes Rs 100 cr cocaine; 4 held





The two women passengers - one Thai and another Indonesian - were held following their arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here from Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, it said.





A total of 9.829 kgs of cocaine with a market value of approximately Rs 100 crore was seized from the duo at the airport.





During the interrogation, the women told the officials that the drugs were to be delivered to a syndicate operating out of Delhi and nearby areas, an official said.





"Accordingly, a DRI team was stationed in Mumbai for surveillance and another team was sent to Delhi to apprehend the other members of the syndicate," the official said. -- PTI

