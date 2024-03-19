RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi riots: Police opposes Sharjeel Imam's bail plea in UAPA case
March 19, 2024  20:25
Sharjeel Imam
The city police on Tuesday opposed in the Delhi high court student activist Sharjeel Imam's plea seeking bail in a UAPA case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 communal riots in Delhi. 

The police relied on the speeches made by Imam to contend that he mobilised persons from the minority community and "propagated" 'chakka jam' as a mode of disruption with "no window for peaceful protest". 

Imam, United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi and several others, including Umar Khalid, have been booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots in North-East Delhi which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. 

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. 

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad contended that the protests were part of a conspiracy of the accused persons to cause violence at the time of the visit of then US president Donald Trump. -- PTI
