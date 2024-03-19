RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Court to hear Gyanvapi mosque basement plea on April 11
March 19, 2024  16:30
The Varanasi district court has fixed April 11 for hearing a plea seeking to stop Muslim devotees from walking on top of the Gyanvapi mosque's southern cellar, where the court recently allowed Hindu prayers. 

 According to the counsel for the Hindu side, Madan Mohan Yadav, the Muslim side told the court of in-charge district judge Anil Kumar on Tuesday that they were fasting because it was the month of Ramzan. Therefore, they should be given time to present their side, he said. 

 On this, the court fixed April 11 as the date of hearing, he said. The plea filed by the Hindu side has stated that the cellar's roof is very old and weak. It also said the pillars of this basement, also known as 'Vyas Tehkhana', needed repair. 

 The fresh plea was filed days after the Allahabad High Court said Hindu prayers will continue in the 'Vyas Tehkhana' of the Gyanvapi mosque, while dismissing the mosque committee's plea that had challenged the district court's order to this effect.
