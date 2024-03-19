RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Country fervently demanding a change: Kharge at CWC meet
March 19, 2024  12:39
image
Asserting that the country is seeking a change, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the 'guarantees' touted by the present government would meet the same fate as the 'India Shining' slogan of 2004. 

Addressing the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's top decision-making body, to discuss and approve the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, he urged all party leaders and workers to take every issue raised in the party manifesto to every village and town and to every household across the country. 

 "The country is fervently demanding a change. The guarantees currently being touted by the present government would have the same fate as that of the 'India Shining' slogan of 2004," he said in his address at the CWC meet. 

"All of us have a responsibility to ensure that our manifesto gets the widest publicity in different states and our commitments are taken to every household across the country and people at large," he added. 

 The BJP government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee had given the 'India Shining' slogan during the 2004 Lok Sabha election. The party had lost the poll.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'I am ready, I am pumped': SRH captain Cummins
'I am ready, I am pumped': SRH captain Cummins

IPL 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad are hoping for a turnaround in their fortunes after failing to make it to play-offs in the last three seasons.

Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Zomato on Jefferies hotlist for 5 years
Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Zomato on Jefferies hotlist for 5 years

Jefferies has identified 11 stocks set to benefit from long-term macro trends like capital expenditures, government manufacturing initiatives, and financialisation.

Australia cancel Afghanistan T20s over women's rights
Australia cancel Afghanistan T20s over women's rights

Australia have called off a T20 series against Afghanistan citing a deteriorating human rights situation for women and girls in the Taliban-ruled country.

Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law quits JMM
Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law quits JMM

Sita lamented and said she was feeling neglected and reluctantly decided to tender her resignation from the primary membership of the party.

Ice Hockey star, Sabalenka's boyfriend Koltsov dies at 42
Ice Hockey star, Sabalenka's boyfriend Koltsov dies at 42

Renowned for his speed on the ice, Koltsov won the Russian Super League title with Salavat Yulaev in 2008 and more recently returned to the club as an assistant coach.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances