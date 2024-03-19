RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP's poll merchandise is 100% Modi, Modi, Modi
March 19, 2024  16:47
Days ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched its official campaign 2024 merchandise, the NaMo Merchandise, which is exclusively available on the Narendra Modi App.

 The merchandise line-up includes popular campaign slogans such as "Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar" and "Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar," "Modi Ki Guarantee," and the timeless "Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai". 

 The official campaign merchandise is available in several categories, including t-shirts, mugs, caps, badges, stationery, stickers, fridge magnets, and more. 

"'Modi Ki Guarantee' reflects PM Modi's vision for a better India. Let's unite for progress and show our undying support to live up to the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047! Apart from that one of the most prominent themes in the featured merchandise is "Modi Ka Parivar," which has become a viral catchphrase among millions of Indians who consider Prime Minister Modi as their own family. 

 "Everything is possible with the 'Modi Ki Guarantee'! Let's strengthen our commitment to 'Modi Ki Guarantee' and aim for 'Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar' with the official BJP 2024 campaign #NaMoMerchandise," Kuljeet Singh Chahal, national convener of the NaMo app, wrote in a post on X. 

 As Lok Sabha elections are right around the corner, the BJP is not only campaigning on the ground but also aggressively leveraging technology and social media to reach out to voters and receive valuable feedback.
