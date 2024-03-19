BJP stealing a 'Thackeray' to win election: Uddhav





Addressing a gathering in Nanded district, Uddhav Thackeray also said he was not bothered if the BJP took away his estranged cousin.





Uddhav Thackeray's swipe at BJP comes after Raj Thackeray met Shah in Delhi amid a buzz that the BJP is looking to ally with him for the Lok Sabha polls to boost its alliance in Maharashtra.





"BJP knows very well that they don't get votes in the name of PM Narendra Modi in Maharashtra. People vote here in the name of (Bal) Thackeray. This realisation prompted the BJP to try to steal leaders from outside (BJP fold)," he said.





Alleging that BJP seed is "bogus", he accused the party of trying to appropriate the legacy of Bal Thackeray.





"First, they stole the photo of Bal Thackeray, but it doesn't matter. Today, they are trying to steal another Thackeray....take it, I and my people are enough," he said while concluding his two-day tour of Nanded and Hingoli districts in the Marathwada region. -- PTI

