BJP MLA resigns from Gujarat assembly ahead of LS polls
March 19, 2024  13:18
Seems to be a day of resignations. 
Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ketan Inamdar on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the state assembly, saying he listened to his "inner voice" and that nothing is bigger than self-respect. 

 Inamdar also said his move was not a pressure tactic and that he will work to ensure the victory of BJP candidate Ranjan Bhatt from Vadodara seat in the upcoming parliamentary polls. 

 The three-term MLA from Savli seat in Vadodara district submitted his resignation to legislative assembly speaker Shankar Chaudhary. In the letter, Inamdar said he was resigning after listening to his "inner voice". Earlier also, he announced his resignation as an MLA in January 2020, but it was not accepted by the speaker.

 Talking to reporters after tendering his resignation on Tuesday, Inamdar said it was not a pressure tactic. "For a long time, I felt that small and old workers (associated with the party since long) have not been taken care of by the party. I have apprised the leadership of this," the BJP leader said.
