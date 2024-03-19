RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP clinches seat-sharing deal with PMK in TN
March 19, 2024  11:43
PMK President and MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss
PMK President and MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss
The BJP on Tuesday clinched a seat-sharing deal with the Dr S Ramadoss-headed Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Tamil Nadu for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, allotting 10 seats to the regional party.

 BJP state president K Annamalai and PMK founder Ramadoss signed the pact at the Thailapuram residence of the latter here. 

 The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has significant influence in some of the northern districts of the state. As per the understanding, "PMK will fight from 10 seats in Tamil Nadu in the NDA," Annamalai later told reporters in a joint press briefing with PMK President and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss. 

 Both leaders insisted that the PMK has been in the NDA for the past 10 years, fighting the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls as a constituent of the BJP-led bloc. Annamalai heaped praises on Ramadoss, saying he wanted to implement "revolutionary" ideas for the benefit of the society which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing presently. Union Minister L Murugan was present during the meeting between the top leaders of the two parties. Ramadoss could join the PM at a rally slated later in nearby Salem district on Tuesday. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Yoga guru Ramdev summoned by SC in contempt case over Patanjali ads
Yoga guru Ramdev summoned by SC in contempt case over Patanjali ads

The bench also issued notice to Ramdev to show cause why contempt proceedings be not initiated against him.

40-year-old fintech gurus need 60-year-olds to handhold them
40-year-old fintech gurus need 60-year-olds to handhold them

The message is clear: The 60-year-old wise uncles need to handhold the 40-year-old entrepreneurs when, obsessed with ambition and greed for growth, they become a victim of hubris, points out Tamal Bandyopadhyay.

How much will Congress's election guarantees cost?
How much will Congress's election guarantees cost?

'Right to apprenticeship means that anyone below the age of 25 years with a diploma or other qualifications can demand an apprenticeship with a private, a public sector company or a government organisation. And when he/she demands this,...

How Saira Banu Made Shashi Kapoor Happy
How Saira Banu Made Shashi Kapoor Happy

'There are a few things you never forget about people, especially when you make them happy with the smallest of gestures, and for Shashi ji, it was a packet of Shrewsbury Biscuit.'

'Use MF money or loan for my child's education?'
'Use MF money or loan for my child's education?'

rediffGURU and financial planning expert Colonel Sanjeev Govila (retd) answers your personal finance-related questions.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances