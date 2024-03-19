After EC order, Maha shifts 2 Mumbai additional municipal commissioners





The move came a day after the EC asked the state chief secretary to immediately transfer Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, all municipal commissioners, additional/deputy municipal commissioners who have served more than three years in their present assignment and posted in their home district.





The poll panel had sought a compliance report by 5 pm on March 19. According to an order signed by Maharashtra additional chief secretary (services) Nitin Gadre, Bhide, additional municipal commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, has been appointed managing director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.





There was no mention in the order about Chahal or the new posting of Velarasu, a senior IAS officer.





IAS officer Amit Saini, who has served in the GST department, and Thane civic commissioner Abhijit Bangar have been appointed additional municipal commissioners in place of Bhide and Velarasu, the order said. -- PTI

