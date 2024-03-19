70 companies of central forces arrive in Tripura for LS polls





While the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat will go to polls on April 19, voting in the Tripura East seat will be held on April 26. The Election Commission also announced that the bypoll to the Ramnagar assembly constituency will be held on April 19.





Most of the central forces (a company comprises around 100 personnel) have arrived in Tripura, and are performing election-related duties patrolling, area-dominance and flag marches to build confidence among the voters, the officer said.





Around 14 companies of the CRPF and BSF will be engaged in Tripura West, and 11 companies will be deployed in the sensitive Dhalai district, he said.

Around 70 companies of central forces have arrived in Tripura to ensure free and fair polling in the northeastern state, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.