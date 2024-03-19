RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


1 million people in N Gaza face crippling famine
March 19, 2024  15:39
Famine looms large over northern Gaza, where more than 1 million people are on the brink of starvation, warned a recent UN-backed report, CNN reported.

The dire situation, exacerbated by acute hunger affecting 70 per cent of the population, paints a grim picture of imminent catastrophe. 

With half of Gaza's 2.2 million inhabitants facing severe food shortages, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) projects famine could strike the north between mid-March and May 2024.

The crisis has already surpassed the threshold for famine, with reports of starvation-related deaths, including children and infants, reaching alarming numbers. 

Desperate measures such as scavenging for food, consuming grass and animal feed, and drinking contaminated water have become distressingly common. Mothers, unable to produce sufficient milk, struggle to nourish their babies, while overwhelmed health facilities grapple with the demand for infant formula, according to CNN.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grave concern, labelling the situation as the worst-ever recorded in terms of catastrophic hunger.

The toll of preventable suffering underscores the urgent need for intervention. Yet, the European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, accuses Israel of exacerbating the crisis by impeding humanitarian aid, effectively weaponising starvation.
