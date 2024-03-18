RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


With bandaged head Mamata visits bldg collapse site
March 18, 2024  11:00
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday visited Garden Reach area in the city, where an under-construction building collapsed, leaving two persons dead and at least seven people injured. 

She directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal to take action against those involved in the illegal construction of the five-storey building which collapsed around midnight in the area. 

 Banerjee also visited the hospital where the injured persons are undergoing treatment. 

"This is a very congested area. This building had no sanction from the authorities and it was illegal. I have told the CP and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to take action," she told reporters after taking stock of the situation. Banerjee with her forehead bandaged visited the place.

 She suffered an injury on her forehead on Thursday evening and underwent stitches. The chief minister said that her government stands by the families whose shanties were damaged in the building collapse. 

 She also said that two persons were killed in the building collapse and five to six people might still be trapped under the debris.
