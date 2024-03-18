Vivek Sahay named new DGP of Bengal





Vivek Sahay, a 1988-batch IPS officer, previously served as the director general and commandant general of Home Guards.





Rajeev Kumar, who was appointed as the DGP last December, was reassigned to the information and technology department, a role unrelated to election duties.





Sources said the move is an interim arrangement.





The decision to transfer Rajeev Kumar stemmed from his previous removal from active election management duties during the 2016 assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.





Consequently, the EC instructed the chief secretary BP Gopalika to reassign Kumar to a non-election-related role and appoint an officer junior to him as DGP temporarily.





In response to the EC's directive, the state government provided a panel of three officers for consideration: Vivek Sahay, Sanjay Mukherjee, and Rajesh Kumar. -- PTI

The West Bengal government on Monday appointed Vivek Sahay as the new DGP, hours after the Election Commission of India removed Rajeev Kumar from the post, sources said.