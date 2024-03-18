RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


UP MLA Abbas Ansari gets bail in arms licence case
March 18, 2024  22:09
The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari in connection with an arms licence case registered at Lucknow in October 2019. 

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta passed the order while hearing Abbas Ansari's plea challenging the Allahabad high court order rejecting his bail application in the case. 

Abbas Ansari, the son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, had moved the apex court against the November 20 last year order of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court. 

An FIR was lodged against the MLA from Mau constituency on October 12, 2019, for alleged irregularities in obtaining arms licence and buying guns. 

During the arguments on Monday, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Abbas Ansari, said the petitioner has been falsely implicated in the case. The counsel representing Uttar Pradesh opposed the plea. 

The apex court had on January 22 sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on the plea. 

"Although the applicant's (Abbas Ansari) license issued initially at Lucknow had become invalidated on October 1, 2015, on the strength of the same license he got a license issued at New Delhi on June 1, 2017 and he purchased as many as 7 firearms," the high court had noted in its order. 

Abbas Ansari had obtained a gun licence from Lucknow in 2012.
