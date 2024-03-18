RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TN ex-minister Senthil Balaji's remand extended
March 18, 2024  20:38
image
A sessions court on Monday extended former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till March 21, 2024. 

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader was arrested by the ED in June, 2023 in a money laundering case.

Principal sessions judge S Alli, before whom Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison in Chennai, extended his judicial custody till Thursday.

The judge also posted to March 21, further hearing of a petition filed by Senthil Balaji, which sought to discharge him from the money laundering case.

Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an previous AIADMK regime. 

His multiple bail pleas have been dismissed by the courts. -- PTI
