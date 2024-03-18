Student from Andhra dies in US; foul play ruled out





"Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of Mr. Abhijeeth Paruchuru, an Indian student in Boston," the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X.





Paruchuru's parents are based in Connecticut and are in direct touch with detectives. Initial investigations rule out foul play, the consulate said.





The consulate said it "rendered assistance in documentation and transportation of his mortal remains to India' and it remains in touch with local authorities as well as the Indian-American community in the matter.





According to sources, 20-year-old Paruchuru's last rites have already been performed in his hometown Tenali in Andhra Pradesh.





US-based nonprofit organisation TEAM Aid had helped to bring his mortal remains to India.





Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a dozen deaths of Indian and Indian-origin students in the US.





The alarming rise in the number of attacks has caused concern among the community. -- PTI

