Sadananda Gowda to share 'inner feelings' about ticket denial





The 71-year-old former Union Minister, who is celebrating his birthday today, expressed his displeasure over being denied the ticket to contest from Bangalore North again and said "there is nothing left to say that BJP is a party with a difference in Karnataka."





BJP shifted Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, who is currently representing Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha segment, to contest from Bangalore North.





"It is true that I have been contacted by others, it is also true that our party leaders also contacted and discussed with me. Last night a predominant office bearer of our party came to me and tried to pacify me. Various things are happening," Gowda, a former State BJP President, said in response to a question. Speaking to reporters here, he said today being his birthday he would like to spend time with family and well wishers.





"After that, making a decision, I will come before you, and address the media...I have to share my inner feelings. I have to discuss with my family on my decision, after my consciousness, I have to consult my family," he added.





Claiming that BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal had told him that out of 28 constituencies, Bangalore North was the only segment where there is no other candidate other than him, Gowda said he has information about certain developments that have happened in Delhi and here in the party.





"I had decided to stay away from electoral politics, but I was pulled back asking me to contest by all senior state leaders, but no one came to my rescue at the last minute, and have caused some embarrassment to me," he said.

