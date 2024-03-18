RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Over 60K cops, 145 CAPF companies for LS polls security in T'gana: CEO
March 18, 2024  17:45
Over 60,000 police personnel besides 145 companies of Central Armed Police Forces will be deployed for the smooth conduct of upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Telangana, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said on Monday. 

The elections in the state will be held on May 13. 

The CEO, in a media briefing, said Telangana has 3.30 crore voters including over 1.94 lakh electors above 85 years of age, and after the assembly polls in November last year, nearly 12.50 lakh new voters have been enrolled while 8.58 lakh names were deleted. 

The net addition of voters stands at four lakh. 

About 1.80 lakh staff are required in polling stations and over 25,000 people will be deployed for other duties in addition to 40,000 booth level officers and supervisors, he said. 

As many as 57,000 ballot units, 44,500 control units, 48,000 VVPAT machines are required for the polls, he said and added that the FLC (first level check) was done for all the machines in the presence of political parties. 

"My appeal to the citizens and voters of the state is not to carry cash above Rs 50,000 or articles worth over Rs 50,000 without valid documents. If they need to carry it for essential reasons, they should carry papers for it," the CEO said. -- PTI
