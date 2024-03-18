RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Narayana Murthy gifts shares worth Rs 240 cr to grandson Ekagrah Murty
March 18, 2024  23:40
NR Narayana Murthy/File image
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy has gifted 15 lakh shares to grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murty valued at around Rs 240 crore, according to a regulatory filing. 

Murthy has gifted 15 lakh shares, or 0.04 per cent of his equity holding, to Rohan Narayana Murty son Master Ekagrah Rohan Murty --making him the youngest billionaire shareholder of Infosys. 

The value of total gifted shares come to around Rs 240 crore as per company's closing share price of Rs 1,602.3 apiece. 

Ekagrah is the third grandchild of Narayana Murthy. His first two grandchildren are daughters of Akshata Murty and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. -- PTI
