RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi twisting my words: Rahul clarifies on 'shakti'
March 18, 2024  17:01
image
Under attack for his "fight against shakti" remark made at a rally in Mumbai, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday clarified that he was not talking about any religious power but the 'shakti' of unrighteousness, corruption and falsehood. 

 He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of twisting his words and said he was speaking about the power of which Modi was wearing the mask. "Modi ji does not like my words, he always tries to change their meaning by twisting them in some way or the other because he knows that I have spoken a solemn truth. 

 "The 'shakti' (power) that I mentioned, Modi ji is the mask of that power and we are fighting against it. It is such a power that today it has captured India's voice, India's institutions, the CBI, I-T, ED, Election Commission, the media, Indian industry and the entire constitutional structure of India in its clutches," he said in post in Hindi on X. 

Using the same 'shakti' (power), he alleged, Prime Minister Narendra Modi waives loans worth thousands of crores of Indian banks, while an Indian farmer commits suicide when he is unable to repay a loan of a few thousand rupees. 

"The same 'shakti' (power) is given India's ports, India's airports, while India's youth is given the gift of 'Agniveer' that breaks their courage. While saluting the same power day and night, the country's media suppresses the truth. 

"Narendra Modi ji, who is a slave of the same power, imposes GST on the poor of the country without controlling inflation and auctions the country's wealth to increase the strength of that power. 

"I recognise that power and so does Narendra Modi ji. It is not any kind of religious power, it is the power of unrighteousness, corruption and falsehood. That's why whenever I raise my voice against it, Modi ji and his machine of lies gets upset and enraged," Gandhi said. 

At a rally in Mumbai, Gandhi commented that the "fight against Modi is not on a personal level since Modi is a 'mask' who works for a 'shakti' (power)". 

 Alleging that the INDIA bloc's manifesto talks about finishing 'shakti', Prime Minister Modi on Monday said the fight is between those who want to destroy 'shakti' and those who worship them. Addressing a rally in Telangana, Modi said that for him, every mother and every daughter is a form of 'shakti' and that he worships them. He said the nation dedicated 'Chandrayaan's' success to 'Shiv Shakti' and the opposition parties are talking of destroying 'shakti'.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC refuses to stay disqualification of 6 Congress MLAs
SC refuses to stay disqualification of 6 Congress MLAs

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker's order disqualifying the six Congress rebels who had cross-voted in the recent Rajya Sabha polls in the state.

Hardik ready to take Rohit's MI legacy forward
Hardik ready to take Rohit's MI legacy forward

'This team, what it has achieved, it has achieved under him and I just have to carry forward that. He is going to have his hand on my shoulders.'

IPL 2024: Kohli joins RCB training camp in Bengaluru
IPL 2024: Kohli joins RCB training camp in Bengaluru

Virat Kohli on Monday made his first appearance in the training session of his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sensex ends up 105 points; metal, auto shares shine
Sensex ends up 105 points; metal, auto shares shine

From the Sensex basket, Tata Steel jumped over 5 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries and Maruti were the other biggest gainers. Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan,...

Political parties dodge disclosure of electoral bond donors
Political parties dodge disclosure of electoral bond donors

The BJP cited the amendments to the Representation of People Act, 1951 and the relevant portions of the Reserve Bank of India Act and the Income Tax Act for not revealing its donors.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances