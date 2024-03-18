RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi govt allowed BJP to illegally encash expired electoral bonds
March 18, 2024  17:12
Union Finance Ministry forced SBI to accept expired bonds, against its own rules, in favour of BJP, show new disclosures. Read the report here. 
SC refuses to stay disqualification of 6 Congress MLAs
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker's order disqualifying the six Congress rebels who had cross-voted in the recent Rajya Sabha polls in the state.

Hardik ready to take Rohit's MI legacy forward
'This team, what it has achieved, it has achieved under him and I just have to carry forward that. He is going to have his hand on my shoulders.'

IPL 2024: Kohli joins RCB training camp in Bengaluru
Virat Kohli on Monday made his first appearance in the training session of his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sensex ends up 105 points; metal, auto shares shine
From the Sensex basket, Tata Steel jumped over 5 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries and Maruti were the other biggest gainers. Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan,...

Political parties dodge disclosure of electoral bond donors
The BJP cited the amendments to the Representation of People Act, 1951 and the relevant portions of the Reserve Bank of India Act and the Income Tax Act for not revealing its donors.

