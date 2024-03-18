Looking forward to boost ties: Modi congratulates Putin on re-election

Looking forward to boost ties: Modi congratulates Putin on re-electionMarch 18, 2024 18:36
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin/File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election to the top office and said that he is looking forward to further strengthening the 'time-tested' ties between the two countries.
"Warm congratulations to H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation," Modi said in a post on 'X'.
"Look forward to working together to further strengthen the time-tested Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia in the years to come," he said.
Reports from Moscow said Putin won a historic fifth term as Russian President in a landslide victory.
There has been criticism of the election process by some Western countries.
"If we talk about the illegitimacy of elections in our country, then we should probably talk about the illegitimacy of those 87 percent of the votes of the population...that were cast for President Putin. This is absurd," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a media briefing in Moscow. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Muslims forced to shut shops in Uttarakhand town over girls' abduction
A local traders' body has forced Muslim shopkeepers in Dharchula to down shutters and given a call for their ouster from the Uttarakhand town after two minor girls were allegedly lured by a couple of men from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.