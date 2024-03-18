RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal to skip ED summons in Jal Board case
March 18, 2024  09:51
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday in connection with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) money laundering probe.

The ED has issued another summons to Arvind Kejriwal for today in connection with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) money laundering probe.

He was issued a summons by the ED under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the Delhi Jal Board case.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Atishi claimed that the case is 'fake', adding that the party is not aware of the case registered by the ED in this matter.

"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal received another summons yesterday evening by the ED...They have asked him to join some investigations related to the Delhi Jal Board. We are unaware of the case registered by the ED in this matter," she said.

In February this year, ED arrested a retired chief engineer, Jagdish Kumar Arora, and a contractor, Anil Kumar Aggarwal, in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the tendering process of the DJB.

ED is investigating two separate matters of irregularities in the tendering process of the DJB, and its criminal case stems from an FIR of the CBI and from the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government.

The CBI FIR alleged that officials of the DJB gave "undue advantage" to NKG Infrastructure Limited while awarding the tender to the company for supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of electro-magnetic flow metres in connivance with officials of NBCC (lndia) Limited.

The second allegation pertains to the ACB complaint of November 2022, where it was stated that DJB awarded a tender for setting up automotive bill payment collection machines (kiosks) in its different offices to facilitate consumers in bill payment.

Besides this summons, ED has also issued a ninth summons to Kejriwal in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case asking him to join the investigation on March 21. -- ANI
