June 4 muqabla hoga: Modi challenges Rahul
March 18, 2024  12:47
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark and said that he is willing to sacrifice his life for 'Shakti'. Addressing a rally in Jagtial, the Prime Minister said that it was an honour for him that Nari Shakti has gathered to bless and support him.

 "The INDI alliance in their manifesto said that their fight is against 'Shakti'. For me, every mother, daughter and sister is a form of 'Shakti'. I worship them in the form of 'Shakti'. I am the worshiper of Bharat Mata...Their manifesto is to finish 'Shakti', and I accept the challenge...'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga'," PM Modi said.

 He further said that his government dedicated the success of the Chandrayaan mission by naming the point where Chandrayaan landed as 'Shiv Shakti'. 

 "Can someone talk about the destruction of 'Shakti'?...We dedicated the success of the Chandrayaan mission by naming the point where Chandrayaan landed as 'Shiv Shakti'...The fight is between those who want to destroy 'Shakti' and those who worship 'Shakti'...'Muqabla 4 June ko ho jaaega'," he added.

 The Prime Minister further said that on the one hand there are people who talk about the destruction of power while on the other hand there are people who worship Shakti. 

 Rahul Gandhi, in his comments made on Sunday in Maharashtra, had raised concerns about the operation of Electronic Voting Machines, using the Hindi word 'Shakti' to emphasize the Opposition's struggle against the might of the state.
