RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Himachal Congress appoints election in-charges for all 4 LS seats
March 18, 2024  18:18
image
The Congress in Himachal Pradesh appointed its election in-charges for all four parliamentary constituencies in the state on Monday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. 

Elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and bypolls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1. 

According to a notification issued by the party, Congress chief for Himachal Pradesh and sitting MP from Mandi Pratibha Singh has appointed urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh the election in-charge in Mandi, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri in Hamirpur, education minister Rohit Thakur in Shimla and agriculture minister Chander Kumar in Kangra. 

The party has also appointed Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan as the in-charge of publicity and publication and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi as the in-charge of administration and coordination, it said. 

The six assembly seats fell vacant after the six rebel Congress MLAs who abstained from voting on the cut motion and finance bill (Budget) in the assembly were disqualified for defying a party whip to be present in the Assembly and vote in favour of the government. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

7 dead, several injured as under-construction building collapses in Kolkata
7 dead, several injured as under-construction building collapses in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the building collapse site at Azan Molla Lane in the city's western periphery and assured local residents of stern action against illegal construction.

Muslims forced to shut shops in Uttarakhand town over girls' abduction
Muslims forced to shut shops in Uttarakhand town over girls' abduction

A local traders' body has forced Muslim shopkeepers in Dharchula to down shutters and given a call for their ouster from the Uttarakhand town after two minor girls were allegedly lured by a couple of men from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

In absence of black swans, markets may rise further
In absence of black swans, markets may rise further

Since March 2020, when the Nifty50 plummeted to 7,511 following the announcement of a nationwide lockdown, the stock market has been on an upward trajectory. Over the next four years, the major market index has delivered a remarkable...

Bid to hasten my recovery during WC led to prolonged rehab: Hardik
Bid to hasten my recovery during WC led to prolonged rehab: Hardik

Hardik Pandya's bid to hasten his comeback towards the business end of last year's ODI World Cup game actually aggravated his ankle injury and in the process delayed his possible return by five months.

SC to hear TN's plea against guv's refusal to induct minister
SC to hear TN's plea against guv's refusal to induct minister

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider a plea of the Tamil Nadu government against the refusal of Governor RN Ravi to appoint senior DMK leader K Ponmudi as a minister in the state cabinet.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances