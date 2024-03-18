Himachal Congress appoints election in-charges for all 4 LS seats





Elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and bypolls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1.





According to a notification issued by the party, Congress chief for Himachal Pradesh and sitting MP from Mandi Pratibha Singh has appointed urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh the election in-charge in Mandi, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri in Hamirpur, education minister Rohit Thakur in Shimla and agriculture minister Chander Kumar in Kangra.





The party has also appointed Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan as the in-charge of publicity and publication and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi as the in-charge of administration and coordination, it said.





The six assembly seats fell vacant after the six rebel Congress MLAs who abstained from voting on the cut motion and finance bill (Budget) in the assembly were disqualified for defying a party whip to be present in the Assembly and vote in favour of the government. -- PTI

The Congress in Himachal Pradesh appointed its election in-charges for all four parliamentary constituencies in the state on Monday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.