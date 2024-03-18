RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Former RJD leader Lovely Anand joins JD-U
March 18, 2024  19:23
Lovely Anand, former Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Vaishali, joined Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United in Patna on Monday. 

Anand, a former Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, joined the party at a function here in the presence of JD-U's former national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan'. 

Several senior leaders of the party were also present on the occasion. 

"For me, it is like a homecoming. Whatever responsibilities the party gives me, I will deliver my best", Anand said soon after joining JD-U. 

Anand is the wife of former MP Anand Mohan, who was released from jail last year after serving 15 years of imprisonment in a murder case. 

It may be recalled that soon after the formation of the NDA government in Bihar, Anand's son and RJD MLA Chetan had switched sides to the JD-U camp during the trust vote of the Nitish Kumar government in the assembly. -- PTI
