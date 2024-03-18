RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Football coach killed after dumper hits him in Navi Mumbai
March 18, 2024  08:45
Representative image
Representative image
A 69-year-old football coach was killed after a dumper knocked him down in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, police said.

The accident took place in Vashi area at around 10.30 am on Saturday when Stanley Nair, who was also a former state-level football player, was out on a scooter to make some purchases, an official from Vashi police station said.

A dumper hit Nair's vehicle. He was injured and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

Based on a complaint by the deceased's daughter, a case was registered against the dumper driver, Gokarni Sahani, under Indian Penal Code sections 304-A, (causing death by negligence), 279 (driving or riding a vehicle in a negligent manner), 337 (causing hurt by act which endangers human life) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police said. 

A probe was on into the incident. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Women's team finally end RCB's title drought!
In Pictures - Women's team finally end RCB's title drought!

Over the last few years, the Ee Sala Cup Namde (The Cup is ours this time) slogan of Royal Challengers Bangalore has remained the pet troll of social media army. But not anymore after this Sunday!

How did investors miss Byju's numerous red flags?
How did investors miss Byju's numerous red flags?

Byju's is set to go the way of Housing.com and Zilingo. It is only a matter of time. Indeed, the coup attempted by investors will ensure that, says Debashis Basu.

IPL 2024: KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer fails in practice game
IPL 2024: KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer fails in practice game

Shreyas made 22 of 19 balls before he was stumped by Phil Salt off a local left-arm spinner.

From Modi to Owaisi: Meet the 10 key figures shaping electoral discourse
From Modi to Owaisi: Meet the 10 key figures shaping electoral discourse

Seeking a third straight term, Modi is not just looking to stamp his electoral dominance on India but also chasing history with another consecutive victory equalling first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record.

'SBI's unique code will now speak for itself'
'SBI's unique code will now speak for itself'

'However, to establish a quid pro quo, one can potentially see several things, like whether they got any benefits from the party that they gave money to. That is something that people (of India) will gauge. But to finally establish that...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances