EC removes Home Secys of 6 states, WB top cop





These states are Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.





Additionally, the Secretary of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh have also been removed. The Election Commission has also taken the necessary action to remove the Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal.

The Election Commission orders the removal of Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, say sources. The Election Commission also removes Home Secretaries of six states, Bengal top cop, weeks before Lok Sabha elections.