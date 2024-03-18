RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


EC removes Home Secys of 6 states, WB top cop
March 18, 2024  14:31
The Election Commission orders the removal of Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, say sources. The Election Commission also removes Home Secretaries of six states, Bengal top cop, weeks before Lok Sabha elections.

These states are Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. 

Additionally, the Secretary of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh have also been removed. The Election Commission has also taken the necessary action to remove the Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal.
