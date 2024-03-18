Disclose ALL details on electoral bonds: SC to SBI





"We have asked SBI to disclose all conceivable information on electoral bonds, including bond numbers. Let SBI not selectively release electoral bond details, we want all information disclosed," the Supreme Court said.





The SC refuses a hearing on unlisted pleas of industry bodies, ASSOCHAM and CII in electoral bonds case also refuses to take note of SCBA president's letter seeking suo motu review of its judgement on disclosure of bond details. "It should not seem that we are playing with court," senior advocate Harish Salve for SBI, tells SC.

The Supreme Court has directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to disclose all details related to the electoral bonds, which allowed individuals and companies to make donations to political parties.