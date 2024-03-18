RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Disclose ALL details on electoral bonds: SC to SBI
March 18, 2024  11:22
image
The Supreme Court has directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to disclose all details related to the electoral bonds, which allowed individuals and companies to make donations to political parties. 

"We have asked SBI to disclose all conceivable information on electoral bonds, including bond numbers. Let SBI not selectively release electoral bond details, we want all information disclosed," the Supreme Court said. 

The SC refuses a hearing on unlisted pleas of industry bodies, ASSOCHAM and CII in electoral bonds case also refuses to take note of SCBA president's letter seeking suo motu review of its judgement on disclosure of bond details. "It should not seem that we are playing with court," senior advocate Harish Salve for SBI, tells SC.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Taapsee: Magnificent In Black
Taapsee: Magnificent In Black

Taapsee made a jawdropping entry in a black figure-hugging attire for designers Gauri and Nainika.

Disclose all electoral bond details by Thursday, SC tells SBI
Disclose all electoral bond details by Thursday, SC tells SBI

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said there is "no manner of doubt" that the SBI is required to disclose complete details of the bonds.

'My 7 years in Anda cell were the most inhuman form of solitary confinement'
'My 7 years in Anda cell were the most inhuman form of solitary confinement'

'When there was no crime committed, everything had to be fabricated. They see it as a war, and everything is fair in love and war.'

'Pradhan Mantri Hafta Vasuli Yojana': Cong on electoral bonds
'Pradhan Mantri Hafta Vasuli Yojana': Cong on electoral bonds

"Remember, the IT Department and the ED implement the Pradhan Mantri Hafta Vasuli Yojana. The State Bank of India implements the #ElectoralBondScam. And at the end of the day, all of these institutions report to the same person: the...

Box Office: Yodha Does Well, Shaitaan Is A Superhit
Box Office: Yodha Does Well, Shaitaan Is A Superhit

The next big releases -- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan -- will arrive during Eid, which leaves a lot of time for Shaitaan to earn lifetime collections in the range of Rs 140-150 crore (Rs 1.4-1.5 billion).

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances