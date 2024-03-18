RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Did not meet Sonia before quitting Cong: Chavan
March 18, 2024  13:00
image
BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Chavan, who last month quit the Congress, said today, he did not meet Sonia Gandhi before leaving the grand old party and dismissed Rahul Gandhi's comments in this regard as "baseless".

Addressing a rally in Mumbai on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed a leader from Maharashtra cried in front of his mother Sonia Gandhi, saying he felt ashamed that he could not "fight this power any more and didn't want to go to jail". Reacting to it, Chavan in a video message on Monday said Rahul Gandhi made the statement in a rally on Sunday and did not take anybody's name. 

 "But if he is saying that about me, then it is illogical and baseless. The truth is that till I resigned from the Congress, I was working at the party headquarters. I resigned from the post of MLA and a few moments later resigned from the party also. Till then, no one knew that I had resigned," the former state chief minister said. 

 "I never met Sonia Gandhi. It is baseless (to say) that I met Sonia Gandhi and expressed my emotions. It is a political statement from the election point of view," Chavan said. 

 After Chavan quit the Congress last month, he joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which nominated him for the Rajya Sabha poll from Maharashtra. Chavan was later declared elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ashok Chavan reacts on Rahul's 'Maha leader cried in front of Sonia' remark
Ashok Chavan reacts on Rahul's 'Maha leader cried in front of Sonia' remark

Rahul Gandhi claimed a leader from Maharashtra cried in front of his mother Sonia Gandhi, saying he felt ashamed that he could not "fight this power any more and didn't want to go to jail".

'New Covid surge is a seasonal wave but spreads faster'
'New Covid surge is a seasonal wave but spreads faster'

'Seek medical help if after five days of the first symptom the fever has not subsided.'

In Pictures - New Gujarat Titans skipper Gill joins team
In Pictures - New Gujarat Titans skipper Gill joins team

Gill will look to emulate former Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya in leading the team to the final and lift the trophy for a second time.

New scheme for EVs may put global majors in fast lane
New scheme for EVs may put global majors in fast lane

The new scheme, promoting manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs) by global majors, will give a fillip to companies like Tesla and its upstart rival Vinfast, both of whom have lobbied for lower import duties from the Centre. While...

Captain Mandhana revels in RCB's 'amazing' WPL triumph
Captain Mandhana revels in RCB's 'amazing' WPL triumph

RCB's spirited women's team has managed to achieve what their men's team could not do over 16 years.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances