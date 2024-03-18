Black day for Sena: Shinde on Shivaji Park rally





The Shiv Sena leader lamented that it was the same place from where his party founder, Balasaheb Thackeray, used to address his people.





"Today is a black day for Shiv Sena people because it was from Shivaji Park that Balasaheb Thackeray addressed the country. Now, the INDIA rally is happening at the same venue. Those who used foul language against Veer Savarkar and made unfounded allegations against him are gathering at Shivaji Park today. This is unfortunate," Shinde told reporters in Mumbai on Sunday.





Accusing the Congress of being anti-Hindu, Shinde said, "How can we say that we are proud Hindus when some people even fear saying the words Hindu Hriday Samrat these days?"





In a veiled dig at former party colleague Uddhav Thackeray, who he claimed tied up with the Congress and the undivided Nationalist Congress Party under Sharad Pawar just to be in power, Shinde said, "In the upcoming elections, people will teach a lesson to those who sacrificed the vision and ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray just for the sake of power."

