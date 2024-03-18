RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP makes it final: Chirag in, Paras out in Bihar
March 18, 2024  17:51
Chirag Paswan/File image
Chirag Paswan/File image
Bihar's ruling BJP-led NDA on Monday announced its seat sharing in Patna.As per the official announcement by BJP leader Vinod Tawde, the BJP will  contest 17 of 40 seats in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar's JD-U to contest 16 seats and five seats by Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas).

One seat each has been given to the Rashtriya Lok Morcha of former Union minister Upendar Kushwaha and Hindustani Awam Morcha of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

As expected, Union minister Pasupati Kumar Paras's RLJP, an old ally of the BJP, was not given a single seat to contest in the elections.

Now all eyes are on Paras to see if he quit NDA and resign from the Modi cabinet. -- MI Khan in Patna
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

7 dead, several injured as under-construction building collapses in Kolkata
7 dead, several injured as under-construction building collapses in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the building collapse site at Azan Molla Lane in the city's western periphery and assured local residents of stern action against illegal construction.

Muslims forced to shut shops in Uttarakhand town over girls' abduction
Muslims forced to shut shops in Uttarakhand town over girls' abduction

A local traders' body has forced Muslim shopkeepers in Dharchula to down shutters and given a call for their ouster from the Uttarakhand town after two minor girls were allegedly lured by a couple of men from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

In absence of black swans, markets may rise further
In absence of black swans, markets may rise further

Since March 2020, when the Nifty50 plummeted to 7,511 following the announcement of a nationwide lockdown, the stock market has been on an upward trajectory. Over the next four years, the major market index has delivered a remarkable...

Bid to hasten my recovery during WC led to prolonged rehab: Hardik
Bid to hasten my recovery during WC led to prolonged rehab: Hardik

Hardik Pandya's bid to hasten his comeback towards the business end of last year's ODI World Cup game actually aggravated his ankle injury and in the process delayed his possible return by five months.

SC to hear TN's plea against guv's refusal to induct minister
SC to hear TN's plea against guv's refusal to induct minister

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider a plea of the Tamil Nadu government against the refusal of Governor RN Ravi to appoint senior DMK leader K Ponmudi as a minister in the state cabinet.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances