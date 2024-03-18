BJP makes it final: Chirag in, Paras out in Bihar





One seat each has been given to the Rashtriya Lok Morcha of former Union minister Upendar Kushwaha and Hindustani Awam Morcha of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.





As expected, Union minister Pasupati Kumar Paras's RLJP, an old ally of the BJP, was not given a single seat to contest in the elections.





Now all eyes are on Paras to see if he quit NDA and resign from the Modi cabinet. -- MI Khan in Patna

Bihar's ruling BJP-led NDA on Monday announced its seat sharing in Patna.As per the official announcement by BJP leader Vinod Tawde, the BJP will contest 17 of 40 seats in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar's JD-U to contest 16 seats and five seats by Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas).