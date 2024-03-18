RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP controls EC: TMC on removal of WB top cop
March 18, 2024  16:02
WB CM Mamata Banerjee
Criticising the removal of West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, the Trinamool Congress on Monday claimed it was a glaring example of BJP's "control" over the Election Commission (EC).

 Addressing a press conference, TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed that BJP was gripped by the fear of losing the Lok Sabha seats in the state.

 Seeking to ensure a level playing field in the Lok Sabha elections, the EC ordered the removal of home secretaries of six states and West Bengal's director general of police (DGP), besides the secretary of the general administrative departments of Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh.

 "The BJP is trying to misuse all institutions, including the Election Commission. They are even meddling with the appointment of the election commissioners by changing the recruitment panel. The step taken today is a glaring example of the BJP's control over the EC," Ghosh said.

 "It doesn't matter if BJP changes even 100 such officers because the people of Bengal are with Mamata Banerjee," he added. Elections for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal will be held over seven phases, beginning on April 19. PTI
