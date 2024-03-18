AIMIM renominates its Lok Sabha MP Jaleel from Aurangabad in Maha





Jaleel, who is also the Maharashtra unit president of the Hyderabad-based party, was keen to contest from one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai, but AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi renominated the journalist-turned-politician from his current seat which will go to polls on May 13 in phase four.





Owaisi took to social media platform X to announce Jaleel's candidature and said he will contest from Aurangabad (now called Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).





The Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP also announced the candidature of AIMIM leader Akhtarul Iman from the Kishanganj parliamentary seat in Bihar.





Iman is AIMIM's Bihar unit president.





Earlier, Jaleel had expressed interest in contesting from one of the Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai and sent a proposal to the party leadership in this regard.





The Lok Sabha member did not reply to phone calls seeking reaction over renomination from his sitting seat.





Jaleel won in 2019 after defeating undivided Shiv Sena's candidate Chandrakant Khaire by a margin of 4,492 votes from the seat in the state's Marathwada region.





Independent candidate Harshawardhan Jadhav had secured 2.83 lakh votes and contributed in Khaire's defeat. -- PTI

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen on Monday announced the candidature of its Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel from central Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (earlier Aurangabad), the seat he won in 2019.